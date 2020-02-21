Game Boy AirPods case $13

If you are searching for a protective case for your Apple AirPods you may be interested in a new case unveiled by elago this week which takes inspiration from the iconic Game Boy handheld console. the cases available from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $13 plus shipping and is available in either black or grey depending on your preference.

Features and specifications of the Game Boy AirPods case :

– Classic handheld game console design makes your AirPods unique and adorable.

– Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

– The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

– There’s a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Please push it down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly.

Source : 9to5Toys : Amazon

