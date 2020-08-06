Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 second generation folding smartphone

As well as officially launching their new Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone, Samsung has also launched and previewed its next-generation folding smartphone in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 which will be officially launching in September.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 unfolds to create a 7.6-inch tablet-like display, made with Samsung Ultra Thin Glass. Hidden behind the Samsung logo on the back, a “state-of-the-art hinge” is designed to smooth out your every fold and unfold.

Details regarding specifications, pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to be announced early next month during September 2020. check out the introductory teaser preview shown at yesterday’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, below.

“Meet the device that’s changing the shape of the future. Discover the cutting-edge hinge technology that allows it to fold like a book, stand on its own, and break the rules of what you thought a smartphone should do.”

Samsung will also be offering a Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition :

Source : Samsung

