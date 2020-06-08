Galaxy Unpacked 2020 official replay now available to watch

If you missed the Sasmung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 event yesterday, during which new devices were unveiled in the form of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. You will be pleased to know that Samsung has published the event to YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

“On August 5th, 2020 Samsung Electronics hosted its first-ever virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, where it officially introduced five new Galaxy devices created to empower consumers in a rapidly changing world. The exciting event, which was livestreamed from Korea, kicked off with the unveiling of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra – productivity powerhouses that combine top-of-the-line specs with an even more versatile S Pen. The smartphone series’ debut was followed by presentations introducing the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch3 – devices designed to help users maximize work, play, and everything in between.

The event also saw Samsung strengthen its leadership of the foldable smartphone segment and open the door to a new mobile era with the introduction of its third foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold2. The groundbreaking smartphone’s reveal concluded a showcase that was chock full of eye-catching moments, including a surprise appearance by K-pop phenomenon BTS.”

Source : Samsung

