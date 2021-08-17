Gainward RTX 30 series Phantom graphics cards introduced

Gainward has this week introduced new additions to its range of powerful graphics cards adding the RTX 3090 Phantom+: 370W, RTX 3080 Ti Phantom: 350W, RTX 3080 Phantom+: 340W and RTX 3070 Ti Phantom+: 250W to their Phantom series. The new graphics cards feature “highly protective” double-side die casting design optimizes heat dissipation and offers “extra protectionto the board, providing gamers truly trust to the product” explains Gainward in their press release. The Gainward GeForce RTX 30 Phantom Series features factory over-clocked boards in the form of the GAINWARD “Golden Sample” version, offering even higher frame rate for the most demanding PC gamers looking for enhanced 4K visuals.

“The new Phantom cooler follows the original elegant design philosophy but upgrades the thermal solution. Thanks to the whole new design, the new Phantom cooler offers up to 7 degree C better thermal performance as well as much lower noise level under heavy loaded gaming environment. With the ARGB lighting capability, it provides customized lighting effects to suit gamers’ own style while gaming via Expertool utility. It also supports “ARGB SYNC” feature, which enables gamers to synchronize the lighting effect of the Phantom board with other ARGB-supported system devices by using a single cable included in the Gainward GeForce RTX 30 package.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the new Phantom series graphics cards, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Gainward

