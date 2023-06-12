G20 pressure washer with unique rotating wall-mounted design

G20 is the world’s first innovative wall-mounted pressure washer not only saves installation time before use but also save storage space. Launched by Indiegogo the project has already raised over $170,000 thanks to nearly 700 backers with still 13 days remaining. Featuring a rotating wall mounted design, automatic shut-off, retractable 65 foot hose and more.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the fresh project from roughly $199 or £158 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the fixed retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Grandfalls G20, the newest innovation in our Grandfalls Pressure Washer collection. All-in-one units with unique rotating wall-mounted design and auto-retract system provide a one-stop cleaning service, making cleanliness and tidiness effortless. No need to think about assembly, just pull out the hose for every use, say goodbye to tedious cleaning.”

G20 power washer

“The multiple Giraffe Tools products are intelligently designed to facilitate the user’s work, our unique compact design and proven technology together create a series of benefits that will make the user’s experience an unprecedented event. New upgrade, 180° rotating bracket and wall mounted design, more flexible. No need to worry about the hose scraping the corner of the wall, protect the hose from wear and tear. “

If the G20 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the G20 pressure washer project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“The unique DS trigger and shift-lock mechanism that maximize convenience to satisfy multiple demands. Simply pull the hose out to the length you need without kinks and tangles. This gives you more freedom and you can always stop and do something else without having to start all over again. The exclusive intelligent auto-retract technology is a star feature in the giraffetools family, the retraction system that will allow you to get rid of the mess and make automatic tidy possible. New technical innovation, more than 3000 retraction life.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the pressure washer, jump over to the official G20 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals