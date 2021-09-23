Fully protect your eyes from light level variation with the SunBRKR photochromic lens

Snowboarders and skiers interested in protecting their eyes from light level variations while in the mountains maybe interested in a new photochromic lens created by the engineers at bONE Tech. The SunBRKR is an adaptive light-responsive technology allows for full eye protection to the light level variation even in the fast paced environment of the ski slopes. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $267 or £198 (depending on current exchange rates).

Protect your eyes

“Ski goggles with intelligent light sensors that control the level of darkness using flexible liquid crystal dimming film technology that allows the light-switching in under 0.1 seconds for a lens transmission range S2-S4. Lens utilize the newest flexible liquid crystal dimming films, intelligent light sensor, and solar cell providing users the perfect experience that liquid crystal films switches light within 0.1 second, easily dealing with various glaring lights.”

Assuming that the SunBRKR photochromic lens funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the SunBRKR photochromic lens skiing goggles project watch the promotional video below.

SunBRKR photochromic lens skiing goggles

“Green and eco-friendly snow goggles solar powered with no battery required. Adaptive light-responsive technology allows for full eye protection and light level variation even in the fast paced environment of the ski slopes. The goggles will smoothly shade darker under sunlight, and allows more light through when the sun is obscured by clouds or trees. This means snowboarders and skiers will never be blinding by glaring and dazzling light, and will always enjoy a crystal clear view, at the perfect light level.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the skiing goggles, jump over to the official SunBRKR photochromic lens crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

