Full-sized diesel Chevrolet SUVs are impressively fuel-efficient

Chevrolet has announced that the official EPA fuel economy estimates have been published for the full-size Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. Both models are available in the 2021 model year with the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel. The Tahoe two-wheel-drive has EPA estimated economy up 28 MPG Highway, 21 MPG city, and 24 MPG combined.

The four-wheel-drive version is good for 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG city, and 22 MPG combined. Suburban buyers will see 27 MPG Highway, 21 MPG city, and 23 MPG combined for two-wheel-drive models. Opting for four-wheel-drive returns 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG city, and 22 MPG combined.

Chevy notes this is the first diesel inline-six engine used in full-size SUVs and the first time the brand is offered diesel power in a full-size SUV since 1999. The engine makes 277 horsepower and 460 pound-foot of torque.

