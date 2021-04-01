Free Xbox games with Gold April 2021

Microsoft has today announced the three Xbox games subscribers will be able to enjoy with Games with Gold for April 2021. The April Games with Gold lineup for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, enables you to battle mythical beasts in Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, as well as drive heavy big rigs to victory in Truck Racing Championship.

Backward Compatibility titles in this months Gold for April 2021 enable you to step into the Void and fight on land or in the skies in Dark Void, and play the spiritual successor to Contra in the shooter game, Hard Corps: Uprising.

– Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30th

– Truck Racing Championship($59.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15th

– Dark Void ($14.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15th

– Hard Corps: Uprising ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30th

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Journey to the shores of Midgard, a world based on mythology with a fantasy twist. Join a notorious band of Viking warriors and take up the fight against the fearsome Jotan and the beasts of Ragnarok. Master mighty weapons including sword and shield, two-handed hammers, axes, and bows, and vanquish the fiendish creatures of Fimbulwinter which threatens to end all life.

Truck Racing Championship

Take the wheel behind giant 5-ton, 1,000 horsepower semi-trucks in a completely new racing experience. Featuring all the unique challenges of the European Truck Racing Championship, drive 45 different vehicles in 14 worldwide circuits. Consider the weight of the truck when cornering, monitor tire wear, and find the best tactics to win the race.

Dark Void

Step into the Void, a sinister parallel world full of hostile aliens and deep mystery. Dark Void showcases powerful weapons, where a combination of ground-based combat and jetpack powered dogfights bring a thrilling dynamic. Experience the seamless transition between fight and flight in this epic adventure.

Hard Corps: Uprising

Play the retro run-and-gun action title, Hard Corps: Uprising. Write your own legend in the grueling trenches of Arcade mode or upgrade and build up your soldier in Rising mode, where

Source : Microsoft

