Free PlayStation Plus games August 2021

Sony has today announced the free PlayStation Plus games that will be available next month during August 2021. The lineup includes Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 and all will be available to play starting from Tuesday August 3rd 2021. Hunter’s Arena will be available via PlayStation Plus for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

“Hunter’s Arena is one of the free PlayStation games available during August 2021 and offers a 30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale game is set in an ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world. In this vicious frontier, you’ll face threats on two fronts. Head into high-risk, high-reward dungeons to encounter demonic foes. Dangerous but necessary for your continued survival: you’ll earn powerful items and experience points. Powering yourself up will give you a much-needed edge on the battlefield when you face off against your Hunter brethren.”

“Ready your peashooters for the next over-the-top instalment in the Plants vs. Zombies franchise as the tension expands beyond Neighborville into new social and free-roam regions on the outer reaches of gaming’s most contested township. Choose one of 20 fully-customizable character classes, and perfect your play-style as you earn new rewards for each victory on the battlefield. Team up with friends, either on couch co-op or online, and take on a cavalcade of new challenges, tackling enemy hordes in PvE, going up against others online, or braving all-out mayhem in the new Battle Arena as on of the free PlayStation games in August 2021”

For more information on all the free PlayStation games available next month during August 2021 jump over to the official PlayStation Blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

