Sony ZV-E10 vlog camera with interchangeable lens

Sony has introduced a new camera specifically designed for creative vloggers in the form of the Sony ZV-E10 which features interchangeable lenses. The large 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, built-in Directional 3-Capsule microphone and special features specifically created and added for vlogging make the new camera a great choice for a “professional-looking vlog without the hassle” says Sony.

Features of the Sony ZV-E10 include the 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor, providing UHD 4K video recording up to 30p, Full HD recording at 120p, and stills shooting up to 11 fps. Sensitivity on the camera ranges from 100-32000, great for working in a variety of lighting conditions and the sensor’s design also integrates a 425-point Fast Hybrid AF system for accurate tracking and detection of subjects.

The rear display features a 3.0″ 921.6k-dot touchscreen LCD and a side flip-out design and 3.5mm microphone and headphone ports are also provided in case you need a more advanced audio setup. If live streaming is your thing this is possible directly from the camera simply by connecting the camera to a computer or compatible mobile device via USB.

“Interchangeable-lens vlog camera ZV-E10 is designed for vlog and content creation with ease. Make the most of the large APS-C type sensor and the interchangeable lenses for impressive expressions. With a wide-angle lens it’s easy to capture dynamic footage, spotlighting both you and your location when you’re taking selfies. Capture more of the city or the natural backdrop, and bring your viewers along with you in a shared experience.”

“A fixed focal length lens makes it easy to shoot a vlog that grabs the viewer’s attention. This type of lens creates a smooth, natural background blur that lets the subject stand out. It’s also useful when you want a brighter image in a dimly lit setting. Unlike other types of lenses, a macro lens can get you closer to your subject, allowing you to capture the small details at a bigger size than with normal lenses. Whether it’s an accessory you’re wearing or a meal you’re preparing, a macro lens can pull in very close to your subject and show off every glorious detail.”

For full specifications, features, pricing and availability jump over to the official Sony site and product page by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals