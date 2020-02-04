Free Apple Developer accounts rollout to more countries

Via its Developer website, Apple has today announced the rollout of its free Apple Developer accounts to more countries expanding the lineup to 13 in total. Apple Developer Program membership is available at no cost for eligible organizations. Nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that will distribute only free apps on the App Store and are based in eligible countries can request to have their annual membership fee waived.

“We’re pleased to announce that Apple Developer Program membership is now available at no cost for eligible organizations based in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Mexico, and South Korea. Nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that plan to distribute only free apps on the App Store can request to have their annual membership fee waived.”

To learn more about the free Apple Developer accounts available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, jump over to the official Apple Developer website by following the link below.

Source : Apple

