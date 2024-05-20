Agilex 5 E-Series 065B FPGA and SoC development kits

The Agilex 5 FPGA Development Kits, are now available to preorder via Crowd Supply offering a hands-on kit with a range of connectivity options for Agilex 5 FPGA and SoC development. The E-Series 065B models, have been specifically designed to transform the way developers approach complex applications across various industries. These kits provide a comprehensive solution for prototyping and testing applications in fields such as communications, embedded systems, and edge computing. By leveraging the advanced features and capabilities of Agilex 5 FPGAs, developers can push the boundaries of innovation and efficiency in their projects.

The Agilex 5 E-Series 065B Development Kits come in two distinct variants: the Premium Dev Kit and the Modular Dev Kit. Each kit is carefully designed to cater to specific development needs and scenarios, offering developers the flexibility to choose the most suitable option for their projects.

Premium Dev Kit: All-in-One Solution

The Premium Dev Kit is an all-encompassing solution that comes in a convenient tabletop form factor. This kit is equipped with an extensive array of high-speed connectors and advanced features, making it an ideal choice for developers working on demanding applications. With 17G transceivers, comprehensive memory interfaces, and PCIe 4.0 x4 connectivity, the Premium Dev Kit provides ample resources to tackle even the most complex projects.

The inclusion of a one-year license for Quartus® Prime Pro Edition software further enhances the value of the Premium Dev Kit. This powerful software suite enables developers to efficiently design, simulate, and optimize their FPGA designs, streamlining the development process and accelerating time-to-market.

Modular Dev Kit: Flexibility and Versatility

For developers seeking a more adaptable solution, the Modular Dev Kit offers a versatile carrier board that supports additional video and network interfaces. This kit is designed with reusability in mind, as the carrier board can be used with other development kits, making it a cost-effective choice for developers working on multiple projects or exploring different applications.

The Modular Dev Kit’s flexibility extends to its compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and expansion options. Developers can easily integrate additional modules and components to tailor the kit to their specific requirements, allowing them to create custom solutions that precisely meet their needs.

Accessible Pricing and Worldwide Availability

One of the key advantages of the Agilex 5 E-Series 065B Development Kits is their competitive pricing. Intel has strategically priced these kits to make advanced FPGA technology more accessible to a broader audience of developers and innovators.

The Premium Dev Kit is available for $2,995, while the Modular Dev Kit is priced at $1,995. Both kits offer free shipping within the United States and a flat rate of $18 for worldwide shipping. With shipments set to commence on May 31, 2024, for the Premium Dev Kit and July 31, 2024, for the Modular Dev Kit, developers can soon get their hands on these innovative tools and begin exploring the vast potential of Agilex 5 FPGAs.

Premium Dev Kit

FPGA: A5ED065BB32AE6SR0 Quad hard processor system (HPS) w/ expansion for microSD, RJ45, USB Type-C (USB2/3.2Gen1) 17 Gbps transceivers 656K logic elements B32A package (32 mm x 32 mm)

A5ED065BB32AE6SR0 Interfaces: 8 TX/RX FMC+ connector two channels to QSFP and SFP+, TX/RX SMAs, SGMII (RJ45 Ethernet)

PCIe: x4 support through FMC+ connector

Memory: LPDDR4 DDR4 HPS DDR4 up to 2667 Mbps (component soldered)

Storage: Nios flash memory 2 Gb QSPI Flash Memory

Form factor: Tabletop

Software: Includes a one-year license for the Quartus® Prime Pro Edition design software



Empowering Developers to Innovate

The Agilex 5 E-Series 065B Development Kits provide developers with a powerful platform to bring their ideas to life. By leveraging the advanced features and capabilities of these kits, developers can create groundbreaking applications that push the boundaries of what is possible with FPGAs.

Whether working on innovative AI algorithms, high-performance computing, or IoT edge devices, the Agilex 5 FPGA Development Kits offer the tools and resources needed to accelerate development and achieve unparalleled results. With their comprehensive feature set, flexible design options, and accessible pricing, these kits are poised to become the go-to choice for developers seeking to unleash the full potential of FPGAs in their projects.

As the demand for high-performance, energy-efficient computing continues to grow, the Agilex 5 E-Series 065B Development Kits are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of developers across various industries. By investing in these kits, developers can stay at the forefront of technological advancements and drive innovation in their respective fields. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page.



