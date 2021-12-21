Ford vehicle-to-vehicle charging allows owners to share some power

Ford has announced a feature that enables vehicle-to-vehicle charging with the F-150 Lightning and F-150 Hybrid. The system requires the Pro Power Onboard system for the Lightning or F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and allows users to share range with other electric vehicle owners. Ford says the system is of particular value to allow owners of properly equipped Ford vehicles to share power during an outage with other EV users.

Ford says utilizing the Lightning or Hybrid F-150 Pro Power Onboard system allows owners to add an average of 20 miles for an hour of charging with a Mach-E SUV with the extended range battery and rear-wheel drive. Owners could charge another F-150 Lightning electric pickup at a rate of 13 miles per hour.

The charging works on the optional 9.6 or 7.2 kilowatt Pro Power Onboard options. The Ford Mobile Power Cord charger can deliver level-2 charging. The charging cable supports all vehicles utilizing an SAE J1772 charge port. That charging port is used on EVs from other manufacturers as well.

