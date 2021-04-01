Ford Performance Parts Warn 12,000-pound winch now available for all Super Duty trucks

When it comes to big pickups, doing any off-road work or work on slippery surfaces will at times require a winch. Ford Performance Parts has announced that the Warn winch offered on the Super Duty Tremor pickup is now available for all Super Duty buyers. The winch has a 12,000-pound capacity and can be fitted to all properly equipped 2020 or newer Super Duty trucks.

The winch is available as a factory-ordered option or a dealer-installed accessory. It can be installed on the 7.3-liter gas be eight or 6.7-liter diesel V-8 equipped trucks. 2020 or newer 4×4 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups with the available dual batteries and dual 397-amp alternators support the winch.

It’s fully integrated into the steel bumper and has a synthetic cable. The winch does include a wireless remote control along with a wired remote. Buyers can order the new winch beginning April 8 as a $3000 factory option, or it can be purchased at the local dealership for $3000 plus labor.

