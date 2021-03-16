Ford Mustang Mach 1 to retail for £55,185 in the UK

Ford have unveiled a new version of their Mustang in the UK, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 and the car will retail for £55,185.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be available in the UK and Europe this summer and the car comes with 454 horsepower and 390 lb ft of torque, the car is powered by a 5.0 litre V8 engine.

This gives the Mustang Mach 1 a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.3 seconds and it also has a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour.

The precision-tuned chassis has been combined with stiffer sway bars, front springs, standard Magneride suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres for optimal handling and stability.

While the specially calibrated electric power-assisted steering (EPAS), GT350 front and rear subframe and the GT500 rear tow link, provides sharper steering responsiveness.

You can find out more information about the new Mustang Mach 1 over at Ford at the link below.

Source Ford, Auto Car

