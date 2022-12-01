Ford increases investment in Halewood EV plant to £380 million

Ford has announced that it is increasing its investment in the Halewood EV plant in the UK by £150 million to £380 million.

The Halewood electric power units will be used to power 70 percent of Ford’s electric vehicles that are sold in Europe by 2026.

Today’s announcement takes total investment in enabling Halewood’s transformation to an EV component plant to almost £380 million.

The latest investment – which includes government support from UK Export Finance, through their Export Development Guarantee – will help safeguard the 500 high-value Ford jobs at Halewood and upskill them for Ford’s EV future.

Kieran Cahill, Ford’s European Industrial Operations vice-president, said: “Ford is a global American brand, woven into the fabric of Europe for more than 100 years and a major employer here at Halewood for almost 60 years.

“Our vision in Europe is to build a thriving business, by extending leadership in commercial vehicles and through the electrification of our car range. Halewood is playing a critical part as our first in-house investment in EV component manufacturing in Europe.”

Last year’s news that the plant, which currently produces transmissions for internal combustion engine vehicles, had won assembly of Ford electric vehicles’ power units brought an initial backing of £230 million to deliver 250,000 units a year from 2024. This was supported by BEIS’ Automotive Transformation Fund, which aims to electrify Britain’s automotive supply chain and protect its competitiveness in the global market.

You can find out more details about this new investment in the Ford Halewood EV plant over at Ford at the link below.

Source Ford





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals