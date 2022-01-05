Ford F-150 Lightning configuration website launches

There have been a number of mysteries surrounding the highly anticipated F-150 Lightning pickup. The most anticipated information about the truck that people have wanted to know is exactly how much it will cost. That mystery has been solved now that Ford sent the F-150 Lightning configuration website live.

The Lightning Pro starts at $39,974. Lightning XLT starts $52,974. Lightning Lariat starts at $67,474, and Lightning Platinum starts at $90,874. Both the XLT and Lariat starting prices are with the standard range battery pack. Adding the extended range battery significantly increases the price.

With the extended range battery, the XLT starts at $72,474, and the Lariat starts at $77,474. That means the extended range battery pack is almost a $20,000 option. You could buy another vehicle for that price. While the configuration website is live, only reservation holders can actually place orders at this time.

