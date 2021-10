Ford Expedition Timberline off-grid concept revealed

Ford’s full-size SUV called the Expedition is all-new for 2022. The Blue Oval has debuted a concept version of the new Expedition at the Overland Expo East in Virginia called the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept. The concept is based on the Expedition Timberline, which Ford says is the most off-road capable Expedition ever offered.

The concept vehicle is something that buyers of the Expedition Timberline could certainly make for themselves. It’s a stock Timberline fitted with accessories and components from off-road hardware and accessory manufacturers. The vehicle is intended to give outdoor enthusiasts a platform allowing them to camp and be comfortable in off-grid environments.

The vehicle has 10.6-inches of ground clearance, two inches more than the standard Timberline, thanks to custom Fox suspension components. It also rolls on 17-inch Method Race Wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires. It’s also fitted with the Ford Outfitter collection of dealer-available accessories, including a tent, underbody armor, and an awning, among other items.

