Ford and Filson team for a rugged Bronco to help firefighters

Ford and outdoor outfitter Filson have teamed up to celebrate wildland firefighters and support the National Forest Foundation. The tie-up has seen the unveiling of the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept along with limited-edition outdoor gear to help fund reforestation and forest preservation.

Ford and the Bronco Wildcat fund will donate two Broncos outfitted with firefighting equipment to help wildland fire personnel protect communities and natural resources. The Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept is inspired by vintage US Forest Service Broncos and Filson materials. The concept serves as a model of future firefighting rigs based on the new four-door Bronco.

The vehicle is based on the Bronco Badlands SUV with the Sasquatch package. The concept has a full fire skid with a water tank and back and interior design elements made from Filson fabrics and accessories. The vehicle has a modular steel bumper from Ford Performance along with a WARN winch. It’s also fitted with a 50-gallon water tank and a high-pressure water pump along with chainsaws and more.

