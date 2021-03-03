RS30 Pro force feedback steering wheel and pedal set from $389

If you’re in the market for a force feedback steering wheel for your racing games and are looking for a professional high quality controller complete with force feedback and pedal set you may be interested in the new RS30 launch this month via Indiegogo.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $389 or £279 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the RS30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the RS30 Force feedback steering wheel project play the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Feel the adrenaline and push your limits as you navigate the circuit in the most realistic, pro-grade racing simulator to hit home gaming consoles. The teeth of a helical gear are set at an angle (relative to the axis of the gear) and take the shape of a helix. This allows the teeth to mesh gradually, starting as point contact and developing into line contact as engagement progresses. One of the most noticeable benefits of helical gears over spur gears is less noise, especially at medium-to-high speeds. “

“Also, with helical gears, multiple teeth are always in mesh, which means less load on each individual tooth. This results in a smoother transition of forces from one tooth to the next, so that vibrations, shock loads, and wear are reduced. You’ll feel authentic force feedback when taking apexes, on uneven terrain, in under/oversteer situations, while drifting and more. Plus, anti-backlash tensioning keeps the wheel and pedals tight, maximizing your control. “

“When you want the most realistic sim experience, you look to the pros. We took advice from SCCA Touring Champion, Kevin Chen, and leveraged his professional racing experience in GP2, British F3 and WTCC, to create one of the best sim experiences in the market. Every component of RS30 is expertly designed to ensure that you get (and can afford) the most realistic racing experience from the comfort of your own home.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Force feedback steering wheel, jump over to the official RS30 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals