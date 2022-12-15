Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming for episode documentary series investigating the Super League and the battle that was started when football club such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and others announced plans to form their own breakaway league, in the form of a new Super League. The controversial failed attempt has been covered in the latest documentary series published by Apple showing what really happened behind-the-scenes when 12 of Europe’s leading soccer clubs tried to create their own league.

The Super League The War for Football Apple TV+ documentary series has been directed and executive produced by All Rise Films’ Emmy Award-winner Jeff Zimbalist (The Two Escobars), executive produced by Words + Pictures’ Emmy Award-winner Connor Schell and produced by Libby Geist (The Last Dance).

Football Super League

The Super League The War for Football documentary will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and will be available to watch from January 13, 2023 onwards. “The fate of football hangs in the balance when the game’s leaders are left to defend — or upend — the traditions of the world’s most-beloved sport. “

““Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. With unprecedented access to league presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.”

Source : Apple





