Our Universe documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman streaming on Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new documentary series Our Universe, which will premiere on the streaming service later this month and will be available to watch from November 22, 2022 onwards. Narrated by Morgan Freeman the new science documentary series offers an insight into the mysteries of our universe and comprises a six-part series takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world.

“Narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, comes an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects.”

Our Universe

“From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.”

“Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.”

Source : Netflix





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals