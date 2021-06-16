Foosball table is also a Poker and games table

The design team at Teemo have created a new Foosball table which can also be used as a games table for a variety of other pursuits such as Poker and general gaming. The unique Foosball table is perfect for residential, office or hospitality and is now available via Kickstarter. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 225 backers with still 17 days remaining.

The games table can be easily converted from a Foosball table to a poker table thanks to the reversible Foosball coffee table top which is simply flipped over to reveal your desired game whether it be Texas Hold ’em or other tabletop games. The Nulocore Foosball table is available in a wide variety of different woods including cherry, maple, red oak, teak, walnut and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £212 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Nulocore campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Nulocore Foosball table project view the promotional video below.

“In order to reduce shipping costs and high import taxes,the tables will be produced in two countries. For US orders, we will manufacture and ship in the US. For European orders, we will cooperate with a factory in the Czech Republic. For the Remaining countries,we prefer sea service. We have contacted a number of companies .A variety of options are available for the most competitive and reliable sea freight forwarding service .Under the premise of ensuring shipping time and safety, we will cooperate with the one on high cost performance after the order quantity is settled.”

Source : Kickstarter

