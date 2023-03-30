SMOKER-X portable Japanese food smoker

Take your cooking to the next level using the SMOKER-X a versatile way to smoke your food in three different ways. The compact Japanese food smoker is lightweight and portable and perfect for both beginners and more experienced chefs. Its design is not only durable but dishwasher safe allowing you to quickly clearer after your meals. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $28,000 with still 27 days remaining on its campaign.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $149 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SMOKER-X’s unique design includes an optional saucer that allows you to smoke with ice cubes or liquid, unlocking hundreds of new possibilities and making you a true master of the pit. The special design creates a smoke pathway between the main frame and saucer. By completely separating heat from smoke, you can make delicious smoked cheeses, flavorful smoked salmon, and beer or wine-infused smoked meats.”

Portable food smoker

“Smoke your favorite foods in your backyard, kitchen or campsite—there’s no such thing as a designated smoking area with SMOKER-X. SMOKER-X is compatible with portable propane stove/cooktops and all stove tops, including gas, induction and electric. You can’t beat the traditional way. Fire up your wood chips and smoke passes right through to cook your food and infuse it with smoky goodness.”

If the SMOKER-X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the SMOKER-X food smoker project view the promotional video below.

“Add ice cubes to the saucer and place it over the wood chips. The smoke cools off as it passes through the ice, infusing your fresh salmon, cheeses and meats with smoky flavor without them heating up or melting. Pour your beer or wine of choice into the saucer. The smoke from the wood chips passes through the liquid so that the smoke and beer/wine vapor is absorbed, resulting in juicy spare ribs or chicken infused with flavor.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the food smoker, jump over to the official SMOKER-X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





