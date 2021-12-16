Goodtimes rugged plastic folding storage boxes

If you are searching for a convenient way to carry your gear on your next adventure or keep it organized in your home. You may be interested in a new range of rugged plastic folding storage boxes designed and engineered by the team at Goodtimes. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $48 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Features of the Goodtimes folding storage boxes

Top and side open Lock system

Lock inside to fix and strengthen the box structure

Top panel: Transform to a coffee table / camping table ( Matte finish acrylic laser emblem logo )

Easy Access side door: Even if the boxes are stacked, it can be easily accessed

Card Holder each side: Reminder of what’s in the box

Stackable storage system: Smart storage in your house or garage, Stackable in both collapsed and expanded states

Car trunk organizer: No more messy trunk, folds up when not needed

Foldable system: Open and fold in a second. Easy to use collapsible instant storage solution

Recycle PP material (-10°C ~ 90°C)

Color: Dark Grey / Cream and Translucent

Size 19L: 41 x 29.5 x 22.5 cm Load Capacity: 30kg

“We have always dreamed that if there is a stylish coffee table, stackable storage box, camping table, car trunk organizer that is lightweight, foldable and easy to carry, it can be used at home or outdoors. Here, we created “Goodtimes foldable Utility Box”. We completely redesigned the meaning of folding containers. Whether you are chilling at home with friends, camping outdoors, out fishing, or just want some stylish stackable storage boxes so that you can free up some house/garage space. “Goodtimes Foldable Utility Box” pleases you! “

With the assumption that the Goodtimes crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Goodtimes rugged folding utility storage boxes project play the promotional video below.

“We refactored the foldable system, which opens and folds super fast in one second. We also strengthen the box structure with 4 locks inside the box. We redesigned the top and bottom of the box to strengthen the stacking system. stackable in both collapsed and expanded states. Unlike other stackable storage boxes that can only be opened one way at the top. We designed an easy-to-access side door so that even if the boxes are stacked, you can easily access each box.”

“We know that we always forget what is in our storage box, so we not only added 3 card holders on the top and sides of the box, but we also created a translucent box so that you can see the contents of the box without opening it. With our iconic Goodtimes logo on the front and Lightning logo on the side, the “Goodtimes foldable utility box” becomes a stylish piece of furniture in your home, and it’s perfect for camping, automotive, grocery, sports, garage and playroom.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the folding utility storage boxes, jump over to the official Goodtimes crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

