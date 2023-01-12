Portable folding solar panel doubles as a table

Outdoor adventurers looking to power their gadgets while away from the grid might be interested in a new portable folding solar panel that also doubles as a table. The ES 30W folding solar panel table is lightweight, waterproof and rugged. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over four times its required pledge goal thanks to over 120 backers with still 22 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $119 or £98 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Think a foldable solar table just means you save space? Think again. For the price of a camping table and a conventional solar panel, you can buy four ES 30W solar tables. Really save you money! ES 30W solar panel adopts a folding design, and the kinematics model of each unit and the folding flexible compound joint is obtained by the geometric method. It can be folded when it is not in use and unfolded quickly to generate electricity. Most importantly, its portability makes it easy to carry and install for emergency or disaster relief.”

Folding solar panel

“The surface is coated with PE protective film, which can protect it from acid rain or saline-alkali water. So you can use it as you like. Extra strong, scratch-resistant and rust-free. Both can be used sunny or rainy. The four-sided “X”-shaped stable aluminum alloy structure with aviation-grade material is very stable and durable, taking into account the two advantages of lightness and strong bearing capacity.”

With the assumption that the ES crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the ES folding solar panel project check out the promotional video below.

“Its durable 600D polyester oxford construction makes it easy to clean, so you don’t have to worry about oil stains during camping. This table is more durable under harsh conditions. The Solar Table is designed for outdoor use and has a strong anti-scratch function.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the folding solar panel, jump over to the official ES crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals