Ultra compact HiMo folding electric bike

HiMo Electric Technology a company specializing in the research, development and production of two wheeled electric vehicles has unveiled the latest creation in the form of the compact HiMo folding e-Bike which has this month launched by Indiegogo. Offering a durable, compact yet powerful electric bike with a 30 km range and a maximum speed of 18 km an hour. Early bird pledges are available from $469 or roughly £400 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“Every part of HiMo is carefully crafted; with over 200 parts, 40 molds and countless adjustments we’ve gone through countless iterations in the past two years. With every adjustment, every mold and every new part we kept improving the HiMo that no detail too small has been overlooked. We were very happy to win the German Reddot 2019 Award. Receiving such recognition really does help motivate us to continue making innovative products, that can really help make a difference in the world! You can take advantage of our Super Early Bird discount price to start your journey as soon as HiMo H1 launches. Of course, exploration on the road is even more pleasant with a partner – so we are offering a 2 HiMo bike Super Early Bird discount package as well.”

Features of the HiMo electric bike include :

– HiMo is equipped with a 180W brushless DC motor, rear-wheel drive, and an incredibly stable power system.

– Ride at full power for up to 30km on HiMo’s 7500mAh energy-efficient battery.

– HiMo’s user friendly removable battery is extremely easy to charge and maintain and at just 1.8kg, the battery is convenient for anyone to insert and remove.

– 7-Inch Cushioned, Shock-absorbent Tires for Maximum Protection and Smooth Riding.

– Control Power, Speed, and Headlight Settings with the tap of a button.

– HiMo H1’s Display keeps track of your Speed, Battery Status, and Headlight Settings.

– HiMo’s Crystal Clear LED Display is user-friendly and easy to control – enabling the rider to quickly Power the Vehicle On/Off, Change Speeds, and turn the Headlights On/Off.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals