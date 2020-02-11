FLUX Eurorack temporal modulation rhythm sequencer

FLUX a ‘Temporal Modulation’ complex rhythm sequencer has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 27 days remaining on its campaign. The FLUX is an “algorithm that warps time with a user programmable curve”. If like me you are unsure exactly what Temporal Modulation Synthesis is, In Orbit Labs the creator of FLUX explains a little more.

“Temporal Modulation Synthesis applies a curvature to time, creating rhythms by modulating the linearity of trigger distribution within a step (each step can output a density of between 1-64 triggers). This video shows the density of a single step sweeping from 1 to 64. Trigger distribution can be modulated with a range of TM curves. Each curve has a possible curvature value ranging from -10 to +10 in 0.01 increments (2000 possible curvatures). Positive curvature values produce logarithmic curves (triggers are grouped tightly towards the start of the step and ramp down in density as the step progresses), negative values produce exponential curves (triggers are sparse at the start of the step and density increases across the step). A curvature of 0 results in linear spacing (the selected number of triggers are distributed across the step length with equal spacing). This video demonstrates applying a logarithmic curve with a curvature value sweeping from 0 to +10 in 0.02 increments”

“With Flux, I aimed to create a rhythm sequencer that went beyond quantized rhythms. I wanted the ability to compose true polyrhythms, Euclidean rhythms, realistic and complex rhythms easily. Developing Flux with these goals in mind resulted in the Temporal Modulation Synthesis algorithm. I believe that with Flux I have now arrived at the perfect set of parameters to interact with the TM Synthesis algorithm easily. The ARM Cortex-M7 provides the processing power to execute the module with 64-bit double floating point precision, calculating rhythms with an extremely high degree of accuracy.”

Early bird pledges are available from £299 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place later this year during August 2020. Jump over to the official Kickstarter project page for more information, full specifications and the complete list of all available pledge options.

Features include :

16 On Off Step Displays: Shows a filled white square for an active step and an empty square for steps that are switched off, right clicking the right encoder toggles the active step on/off

Shows a filled white square for an active step and an empty square for steps that are switched off, right clicking the right encoder toggles the active step on/off Temporal Modulation Curve Graph: A small on screen graph showing a representation of the active curve

A small on screen graph showing a representation of the active curve BPM: This is a global parameter controlling the current BPM in internal clock mode

This is a global parameter controlling the current BPM in internal clock mode Step Select: Select a sequencer step to edit

Select a sequencer step to edit Last Step: Select the step on which the sequencer will return to step 1

Select the step on which the sequencer will return to step 1 Trigs: Displays the total number of triggers in the current sequence (useful for selecting musically interesting auxiliary algorithms)

Displays the total number of triggers in the current sequence (useful for selecting musically interesting auxiliary algorithms) Curve Select: Select a Temporal Modulation curve between 1-15 (15 were created for test purposes, many more will be available and a curve creator is in development on the firmware roadmap)

Select a Temporal Modulation curve between 1-15 (15 were created for test purposes, many more will be available and a curve creator is in development on the firmware roadmap) Curve Value: A curve value ranging from -10.00 to +10.00 in 0.01 increments

A curve value ranging from -10.00 to +10.00 in 0.01 increments Step Length: Step length value for the current step (between 1-64 16ths). A maximum sequence length per channel of 1024 x 16ths is possible with all 16 steps set to 64

Step length value for the current step (between 1-64 16ths). A maximum sequence length per channel of 1024 x 16ths is possible with all 16 steps set to 64 Density of triggers: How many triggers to generate for the current step (between 1-64)

How many triggers to generate for the current step (between 1-64) 16ths: Displays the total number of 16ths in the current sequence

Displays the total number of 16ths in the current sequence Logic 1: Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 1 output

Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 1 output Logic 2: Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 2 output

Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 2 output Logic 3: Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 3 output

Select the logic algorithm for this channel’s Logic 3 output Gate Length: Select a value between 1-100 for the channel’s gate length. This dynamically alters the length of the output trigger depending on the space between 2 triggers. In non linear curves the spacing between triggers differs across the step. Gate length dynamically calculates the percentage of the space between each trigger that will be left on.

Select a value between 1-100 for the channel’s gate length. This dynamically alters the length of the output trigger depending on the space between 2 triggers. In non linear curves the spacing between triggers differs across the step. Gate length dynamically calculates the percentage of the space between each trigger that will be left on. Humanize: Between 0-100%.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals