Flic Twist smart home wireless dial and smart button

The Flic Twist wireless smart home dial controller has been specifically designed to enable you to control a wide variety of different devices without the need for voice or companion application interaction. Designed to be simple and intuitive and thanks to his wireless connectivity can be placed anywhere in your home the Flic Twist can be programmed to suit your exact application. The Flic Twist smart button Kickstarter project has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 3000 backers with still 37 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the smart button from roughly $92 or £68 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We have made smart buttons for over seven years. A common problem we see with smart home setups is that family members often don’t understand how to control it. Flic Twist is our dream of a perfect smart home controller. It bridges the gap between advanced users and tech-averse family members. Push and Rotate are easy to use and understand. Unlock advanced modes by pushing and rotating at the same time. “

With the assumption that the Flic Twist smart button crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Flic Twist smart home wireless dial project play the promotional video below.

“Flic Twist introduces four functions never before seen in Smart Home: Smart Dimming, Advanced Dimming, Scene Blender and Selector. The Flic Hub Mini is a tiny yet powerful computer that takes your Flic Twist input and creates magic with your smart home devices. The optimized long range communication works on distances of up to 50m (150ft), makes the battery of Twist last for over 2 years, and has a ultrafast latency of less than 0.1 second. A blink of an eye takes 0.1 to 0.4 seconds. We are part of the unifying smart home standard Matter that will bring all ecosystems and devices together when it rolls out in 2022. ”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the smart button, jump over to the official Flic Twist crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

