FLET tumbler keeps your drinks colder for longer

If like me you prefer your drinks icecold you may be interested in a new tumbler and cooling system designed to keep your drinks colder for longer than other tumblers currently on the market. FLET as a new breed of tumbler which includes a central cooler to help keep your drinks is called as possible for as long as possible. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more

Early bird pledges for FLET are now available via Kickstarter with worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime before the end of 2020. It’s designers explain a little more about the inspiration and unique design of FLET

“We designed a unique cooler which we call FLET at the middle of the tumbler to keep your favorite drinks in iced cold temperature. All you have to do is just put it in a freezer then snap it into the tumbler.”

“Food delivery has become one of the most growing business around the world. One time used plastics cutlery come along with these delivery. How many ton of plastic wastes we’ve thrown it away? The nature has been restored after we’ve spend the time during quarantine period in COVID-19 pandemic. And please, it’s our duty to take care the mother earth.”

“FLET tumbler an excellent designed tumbler to keep the freshness and original taste in all kind of cold beverages and we add the stick in the center of the cup where we called FLET stick. This design is to maintain or reduce the temperature of the drinks to reach most of people demand. FLET stick can snap into the tumbler with a strong magnetic force. “

Source : Kickstarter

