Flector advanced bike reflector gives you a 360 degree visibility

The Outsider Team have once again returned to Kickstarter to bring their latest rendition of the highly popular and aptly named Flector 360 Wing bike reflector to the masses. The easily applied bike reflector sticks on to the rim of your bike wheels and provides total visibility to traffic and pedestrians. The two-part FLECTR 360 WING wraps around the rim from both sides and overlaps the rim vertex. Gap-free visibility from any viewing angle guaranteed. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $18 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Today’s most advanced bike reflector gives you a 360 degree visibility, doesn’t affect your bike’s performance and also saves plenty of resources. No matter where car headlights are coming from, FLECTR 360 WING makes you visible from absolutely any direction – sideways, from the front or from behind.”

Assuming that the Flector 360 Wing funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Flector 360 Wing bike reflector project review the promotional video below.

“Road, commuter, e-bike or MTB – FLECTR 360 WING fits oval, square and even hard-edged rims from 26″ and above with a maximum of 32 spokes due to its exceptional elasticity and its special adhesive formula. We recommend these minimum dimensions: Disc brake wheels minimum depth of rim: 15 mm (0.6 inch) & calliper brake wheels minimum depth of rim: 25 mm (1.0 inch)”

“As a single-component product weighing only 1.0 gram, FLECTR 360 WING conserves resources and requires less than 10% of the raw materials in comparison to conventional bicycle reflectors. For every backer of FLECTR 360 WING, we will plant three trees in collaboration with Eden Reforestation Projects. “

