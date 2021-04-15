Flashback 2021 film trailer

As well as unveiling their new trailer for the upcoming Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard movie premiering later this year Lionsgate Movies have also released a new trailer for the upcoming Flashback 2021 movie. Flashback

“Frederick Fitzell (Dylan O’Brien, THE MAZE RUNNER) is living his best life—until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe, IT FOLLOWS), a girl who vanished in high school. He reaches out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, but realizes the only solution lies deep within his own memories. So Frederick goes on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth. This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross (JOKER) and Emory Cohen (BROOKLYN).”

Source : YouTube

