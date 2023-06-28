In preparation for this years Halloween Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Five Nights At Freddy’s film starring Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard. The Five Nights At Freddy’s release date has been set for October 27 when the film will be available to watch in both theatres and will be streaming on the Peacock media service.

Five Nights At Freddy’s

“The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

“Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard, accepts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a once-successful (but now generally abandoned) family entertainment center. Shortly after, he discovers its four animatronic mascots – Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy – move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight”

Five Nights At Freddy’s has been directed by Emma Tammi from a screenplay by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.

Source : Universal Pictures



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals