Fismool white noise machine and aromatherapy diffuser

Fismool has created a new white noise machine equipped with a number of features including an advanced aromatherapy spray humidifier. The easy-to-use white noise machine provides eight different kinds together with deep humidification and features an artificial flame allowing you to relax wherever you may be. “Fismool’s warm LED light ensemble emulates a cozy night at the campfire, inside your home, without the risk of fires. Enjoy 8+ straight hours of use for uninterrupted relaxation.”

The Fismool features a 200 mL water tank, timer switch and eight hour rechargeable battery making it perfect for essential oil therapy with a spray volume of 15 to 20 mL an hour. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

” Aromatherapy. Cool mist humidification. White noise. All things we need to relax on the daily. Now, instead of having multiple machines for multiple needs, Fismool Flame gives you the ultimate relaxation package in one fell swoop. Fismool is designed to improve every situation, whether you’re slipping into slumber at night or need to sharpen your concentration while studying. With built-in 5W stereo sound, Fismool brings the immersive sounds of nature right into your home. Explore 250+ sounds that transform your room into a desolate forest without frustrating ambient noises. From wind to rain, thunder, waves, flames, birds, insects, and wind chimes, Fismool is perfect for deep focus or to help children fall asleep uninterrupted.”

White noise machine

If the Fismool crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Fismool white noise machine project play the promotional video below.

“White noise is a commonly-used way to smooth out your aural environment, reducing sounds that impact our focus or quality of sleep. Drown out the deafening commotion of dogs barking, cars hooting, neighbors fighting…and more! While each sound is independent and can be enjoyed separately, Fismool’s mixing console-style design means you can create your own audio mix day and night. Turn any sound up or down, any time, to produce a relaxing melody of the sounds of nature.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the white noise machine, jump over to the official Fismool crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

