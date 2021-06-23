Hook and Roll fishing lure retriever

Anglers searching for an easy way to retrieve their fishing lures may be interested in the Hook&Roll fishing lure retriever system launched via Kickstarter. If you have lost a wealth of fishing lures due to snag lines then the Hook&Roll might be your perfect companion. How much money have lost fishing lures cost you? The new system works with all types of lures plastic, swimbait, spinnerbait, jig, spoon, popper and more. Every time it salvages a lure that you’d have previously given up on, the Hook&Roll gets that much cheaper.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $73 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Hook&Roll campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Hook&Roll fishing lure retriever project review the promotional video below.

“And that’s before you get to those ‘sentimental value’ lures you’ve loved and lost. The one that caught your biggest fish. The one that won your first competition. The one your dad made. Wherever those snagged lures have torn a hole down the years—in your heart or your bank account—our message is the same. It’s time to plug that leak…”

“With 30 meters of a heavy-duty line connecting the Hook&Roll to its own hand-sized reel, you can exert as much brute force as it takes to free the lure if it’s still snagged. Worst-case scenario? Your hook straightens or snaps, releasing the lure. And replacing hooks costs cents, not dollars, right?”

Source : Kickstarter

