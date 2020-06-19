New Firefox VPN beta now available throughout the US

Anyone interested in trying out was Mozilla’s Firefox VPN, will be pleased to know the company has now made it available throughout the US and will soon be launching the VPN as both a paid and free service. The free public beta testing is now available on Windows, iOS, and Android.

“We are now spending more time online than ever. At Mozilla, we are working hard to build products to help you control of your privacy and stay safe online. To help us better understand your needs and challenges, we reached out to you, the users and supporters of Firefox Private Network.

We are working hard to make the official product, the Mozilla VPN, available in selected regions this year. We will continue to offer the Mozilla VPN at the current pricing model for a limited time, which allows you to protect up to five devices on Windows, Android, and iOS at $4.99/month. For users outside of the US, We will only contact you with product updates when Mozilla VPN becomes available for your region and device.”

Source : Mozilla

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals