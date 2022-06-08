Fingerbot Sense remote button presser from $25

Building on their previous designs and once again returning to Kickstarter the team at Adaprox have enhanced their Fingerbot remote button presser that allows you to remotely control mechanical switches around your home. Adding automation or simple voice gestures to otherwise non-smart controls.

Their latest creation is the Fingerbot Sense remote button presser offering a Zigbee BLE version of their robot presser with new features including touchless control, voice control using Siri, Alexa or Google Home, the ability to control the buttons from your phone as well as 99% compatibility with existing mechanical buttons and switches.

Fingerbot is supplied with a regular-lengthed straight arm by default, suitable for triggering buttons and other places where a simple push is enough to do the job. Arms with different lengths are available to customize your button presser using the in the Toolpack which is available to purchase separately.

“Almost all appliances in our lives are designed to be controlled by our Fingers. But the physical distance is sometimes inconvenient. Ever thought of letting someone else push a button for you? Let Fingerbot help! Extend your reach with our newest version of Fingerbot to turn all of your traditional appliances into smart devices, just like turning stone into gold. Fingerbot Sense comes in two versions: the Zigbee version and the Bluetooth version. It can be controlled by various smart methods including App, voice, schedule, timer, home automation with other products, and more to discover!”

Remote button presser

If the Fingerbot Sense crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Fingerbot Sense remote button presser project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $25 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The first generation of Fingerbot is designed in 2020. During these two years, together with our community, two more generations have been released, and each time, Fingerbot is more powerful than ever. In this Covid raging period, it’s crucial to stay away from viruses. The main thing to notice is to avoid touch with every button surface that people interact with the most. We incorporated the idea into the latest version when we upgraded Fingerbot. Let it be your smart button-pusher plus your health protector. “

“Adaprox dedicates to bringing the world user-friendly and innovative IoT products and services. Thanks to the amazing Kickstarter community, multiple projects have been successfully funded, and our team has also become more and more experienced.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the remote button presser, jump over to the official Fingerbot Sense crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

