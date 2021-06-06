Fingerbot Plus remote robot button pusher from $25

The development team at Adaprox based in Los Angeles California, has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their new Fingerbot Plus robot button pusher which can be remotely triggered using the companies companion smartphone application. Designed to provide the ultimate robot to automate your non-smart appliances the Fingerbot Plus is now available from just $25 and can be controlled using the application, voice, automation scripts and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $25 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Fingerbot Plus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Fingerbot Plus robot button pusher project checkout the promotional video below.

“Fingerbot Plus is designed to smart your traditional buttons and switches by helping you physically trigger them. Just peel off the 3M tape it comes with, and you are ready to enjoy. Using with Adaprox HomeHub and Fingerbot Toolpack, more smart functions and scenarios are to be discovered. With just one tap on our App, your buttons and switches will be instantly controlled from a distance.”

“No more getting out of the car to shut the garage door! Used with Adaprox HomeHub, the Fingerbot Plus now obeys your voice commands. You can tell it to close the garage door through your favorite voice assistants. We are a small team dedicated to bringing the world user-friendly and creative smart life experiences. Thanks to our wonderful community, we have successfully run two crowdfund campaigns and have delivered both of them.”

“Fingerbot Plus never makes things harder. With the embedded touchpad, you can still manually control your buttons and switches without being blocked by Fingerbot Plus.”

Source : Kickstarter

