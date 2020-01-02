Fingerbot lets you easily remotely control devices using voice or app

If you are searching for a way to remotely control devices using a physical push button, you may be interested in the aptly named Fingerbot, capable of remotely controlling devices using both voice or smartphone application. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Fingerbot designed by the team at Adaprox based in Sydney Australia.

Fingerbot supports Alexa, Google Home, Siri and more, allolwing you to remote control traditional devices in just a few simple steps expanding your smart home to a variety of new applications and devices without integrated smart technology. Early bird pledges are available from $29 or roughly £22 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“Upgrading your house to the convenience of home automation is a daunting task. Different protocols and different compatibilities for every device or appliance makes the transition difficult. Replacing all the existing appliances with IoT devices is possible, but it is extremely costly. Imagine if there was a way to enjoy the benefits of customized smart home automation at a fraction of the cost… Today, it’s no longer a problem. We created Fingerbot, the world’s smallest robot which can remotely & mechanically control all the buttons, switches, and toggles anywhere in your home through voice and app. A quick, simple and affordable way to retrofit your existing devices into IoT devices. “

For more information on the Fingerbot jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source: Kickstarter

