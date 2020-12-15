Final Cut Pro receives new Facebook and YouTube sharing options

Apple has this week released a new update to its Final Cut Pro video editing software, adding new options for sharing your creations via YouTube and Facebook. The new sharing features also allows users to export their videos with captions if so desired.

“With improved proxy workflows, Final Cut Pro allows you to transcode your full resolution media, take your 4K or 8K projects with you, and seamlessly share libraries with editors anywhere in the world. Plus, it features modern machine learning tools that automatically transform your widescreen project into custom sizes for social media.”

“Maximize portability and performance by creating proxy copies of your media — as low as 1/8 size — in ProRes Proxy or H.264. The latest proxy engine allows you to create a proxy-only copy of your library to share locally or via the cloud and displays original media if proxies aren’t available. Third party tools such as review and approval app frame.io can also generate and deliver proxies to a Final Cut Pro library.”

Source : Gregory McFadden : Apple

