Ferrule machines pencil holder for artists and creatives

If you enjoy sketching or note taking with a pencil you may be interested in the Ferrule, designed to transform a standard pencil into something a little more special and precise. Ferrule has been designed to provide you with a pencil holder that combines the most “cherishable attributes of premium pen design” with the natural beauty of a wood-cased graphite pencil. Ferrule offers an “unparalleled drawing experience” and will last generations, say its creators.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $73 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ferrule campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Ferrule pencil holder project watch the promotional video below.

“With Ferrule, we did what we do best; derive inspiration from our favourite tools. Ferrule incorporates an innovative clutch mechanism to grip a wide variety of pencils. The mechanism was inspired by machining collets, a proven and robust engineering tool used to grip milling bits of varying diameters. “

“Ferrule extends your pencil, allowing you to use all of your graphite comfortably. Ferrule fits most common pencil sizes ranging from 7-8mm in diameter, whether it be colouring, charcoal, pastel or even makeup pencils. The eraser holder allows you to extend and replace your natural rubber erasers, maximising their lifespan. The eraser holder breaks the link between your pencils and their attached erasers, enabling you to use them fully. “

“Through months of honing our design, we created a tool that incorporates a finely machined body that flows from a hexagonal front to a circular end that fits perfectly between your fingers and rests softly on your hand. We have removed excess material from Ferrule’s body, making it the perfect weight in hand. Ferrule is a joy to use for both drawing and writing.”

Source : Kickstarter

