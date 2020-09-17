Ferrari Portofino M debuts with a new transmission and turbo V-8

Ferrari has unveiled a new 2+ GT spider that is an evolution of its past Ferrari Portofino GT car. The new ride is called the Ferrari Portofino M, is packed with new features and specifications. Power comes from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine producing 612 horsepower.

The engine also produces 560 pounds-feet of torque. Ferrari fitted the car with a new exhaust system with improved sound and reduced backpressure. The engine is paired with the new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The transmission in the current Portofino is a seven-speed unit. Ferrari promises the transmission delivers smoother cure changes at low speeds and improved response.

The Portofino M also has a Race setting joining the previous car’s Wet, Comfort, Sport, and ESC Off modes. Ferrari is also added in several driver-assist technologies, including a surround-view camera system, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure morning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go capability, line-spot monitoring, and a rear cross-traffic alert. Pricing is announced but is expected to be more than the current Portofino’s $214,733 price tag.

