Fedora 33 Beta with support for Raspberry Pi now available

Edging closer to a final release of Fedora 33 a new beta releases now available for you to test drive and is available in Fedora 33 IoT Beta, Fedora 33 Workstation Beta and Fedora 33 Beta depending on your needs and requirements.

“Fedora creates an innovative, free, and open source platform for hardware, clouds, and containers that enables software developers and community members to build tailored solutions for their users. Today, the Fedora Project, a global community that works to help advance free and open source software, is pleased to announce the beta availability of Fedora 33, the latest version of the Fedora operating system. Fedora 33 Beta continues the Fedora Project’s emphasis on delivering editions, each designed to address specific use cases for modern developers and IT teams. In addition to Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server, Fedora 33 Beta also formally adds Fedora IoT as a supported edition!”

“Fedora 33 IoT Beta is eared towards edge devices, Fedora IoT supports a range of hardware platforms based on x86_64 and aarch64, including Raspberry Pi and Pine64, with the intent of delivering a smaller footprint operating system for space- and compute-constrained environments. Based on ostree technology for safer updates and rollbacks, Fedora IoT also includes Platform AbstRaction for SECurity (PARSEC), an open source initiative that aims to provide a common, hardware-agnostic API for hardware security and cryptographic services.”

Source : Liliputing : Red Hat

