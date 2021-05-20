Steelix fast charging cable supports data and 4 connections

To save the need to carry multiple data and charging cables with you the Steelix has been created to provide a 4-in-1 fast charging and data transfer cable capable of providing speeds up to 480Mbps. Designed to last the data charging cable has been constructed from Zine-alloy and features a tangle free design and multiple connections which can easily be selected and swapped when needed. Enabling you to connect to a wide variety of different devices.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $15 or £11 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Steelix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Steelix data charging cable project play the promotional video below.

“Charging always needs a USB port, but what if you can’t find one when outside? Worry not from now! With Steelix, you can easily power your phone from another phone or laptop/tablet. You can pull a car with Super Cable to prove that this cable is strong enough.”

“The main material of Steelix is zinc alloy, oxygen-free copper, nylon TPE. The Oxygen-free copper is used as the copper core inside. The conductor has high purity, low resistance, and stable physical properties, which can have a higher practical life. The manufacture of oxygen-free copper often requires better quality raw materials, so its price in the market is relatively high.”

“Steelix has a velcro strap that is added for more convenient storage, not easy to entangle, a perfect companion for your daily life.Steelix and Steelix Pro support PD and QC fast charging at the same time. “

Source : Kickstarter

