Streacom DB1 fanless, aluminium mini PC case

A new affordable fanless PC case has been unveiled by Streacom in the form of the DB1, measuring 222 x 222 x 101 mm and constructed from 4mm thick aluminium panels, a 21mm thick extruded heat sink, solid aluminium pillars and is made using CNC milling and finished with sandblasted/anodised surface treatment. The DB1 will be available with resellers in Q1 2021 to retail for €109 or $129 and the Nano90 will be available at the same time with a retail price of €68 or $79.

“The high-end CPU and GPU performance arms race has been pushing power and TDP limits higher but fortunately, progress is also being made for more power-efficient CPUs with much lower TDPs that still offer competitive performance thanks to improvements in their integrated graphics. Whilst there is no shortage of fanless cases on the market that can cool these lower TDP CPUs, they have been geared towards industrial applications, tend to be expensive, and offer very little in the way of design.

The DB1 is here to change that with a case that delivers all the benefits of fanless/silent computing, but in an ultra-compact form factor that once again breaks the mould of typical fanless cases. With a total volume less than 5l, the DB1 is our most compact fanless case but can still comfortably handle 45W of cooling, which is ideal for power-efficient systems based on the new generation of APU/IGPUs that deliver excellent performance/watt.

The beauty of the DB1 (apart from its appearance) is the simplicity of its design that used 4 solid aluminium pillars to connect the heat sink and side panel that in turn secure the front, rear, upper and lower panels in place. This approach greatly reduces complexity, combines functionality (as the pillars also serve as the feet), and mean that the entire case can be fully disassembled with just 8 screws. “

