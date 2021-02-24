

Akasa has unveiled a new compact fanless case, designed specifically for ASUS PN50 mainboards featuring 4000 Series AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon Vega 7 Graphics. The new Akasa ASUS PN50 Turing A50 fanless chassis measures just 95 x 113.5 x 247.9 mm in size and is capable of keeping your APU cool under all working conditions to optimize performance in complete silence, says Akasa. The Turing A50 gives full I/O access to the Mini PC, which includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and RJ45 LAN.

Features of the Akasa ASUS PN50 Turing A50 fanless chassis :

– Solid aluminium fanless APU and VRM cooling design

– Stylish cover panels with diamond effect

– Positioned vertically or horizontally

– Perfect for home, business and commercial applications

– Suitable for up to Ryzen 7 4800U

“With all the ports and power of the ASUS Mini PC PN50 series, there is no limit as to what your computer can do. The Turing A50 gives full I/O access to the Mini PC, which includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 and RJ45 LAN. Combined with products such as Wi-Fi antenna and cables, which are noted on the Akasa website, this small yet powerful computer is a perfect Ryzen fanless system for a variety of applications which includes, but is not limited to, gaming, recording and mixing music, or even an office setup.

The computer also supports a quadruple Intel 4K UHD display (with the use of any Type-C to dual HDMI adapter such as the Akasa AK-CBCA26-18BK), perfect for maximizing productivity when multitasking across multiple screens, which the Turing A50 allows you to enjoy in absolute silence.”

Source : Akasa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals