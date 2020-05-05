New Compulab Tensor PC fanless mini PC range introduced

Compulab has introduced a new range of mini PC systems that can be customised to your exact requirements thanks to a comprehensive range of add-on modules. The Compulab Tensor PC computer range still currently in the final stages of development and will be available to purchase towards the end of 2020.

The fanless mini PC will be powered by 9th Generation Intel I20A options supported by Intel CM246 chipset, together with a choice of enclosures and optional open source “Tensor Element” modules for storage, power, I/O, and networking, explains Compulab.

Features of the new Tensor PC range include :

– Tensor-PC offers dozens of different modules to choose from. Additional modules are developed in a progressive manner

– Modules are open-source-hardware in order to provide a reference to 3rd parties developing custom modules

– Tensor-PC supports multiple off-the-shelf cards in PCIe, mini-PCIe and M.2 form factors

– The first Tensor-PC model – [I20A] – is based on Intel 9th generation Core / Xeon with up to 6 cores, 64 GB RAM and 37 lanes of PCIe

– Tensor-PC is introducing a new industrial temperature predictable-performance rating with no-throttling

– Tensor-PC supports out-of-band management as well as identification and control of connected modules

The new Tensor PC range is expected to be available to purchase during November 2020. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Compulab, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Fanless Tech : Compulab : Linux Gizmos

