IBASE SI-642-N IPC fanless mini PC

IBASE as this week introduced its new SI-642-N 4K mini PC designed for digital signage and other applications. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core U-series processor the system can be used within “commercial establishments to increase brand awareness and customer engagement or deployed in transportation networks to provide real-time information and advertising relevant to the traveler”, says IBASE.

The SI-642-N features a MBD642 motherboard equipped with dual Gigabit LAN, 4x USB 3.1, dual channel DDR4 with up to 32 GB support and expansion slots including M.2 3042 B-key for 4G/LTE, M.2 2280 M-key for storage and M.2 2240 E-key to install optional capture cards. Other features include Intel vPro and TPM 2.0 features to deliver increased productivity, remote manageability and data security.

“The fanless SI-642-N offers high performance and high reliability for 24/7 operation in an industrial grade design. It is integrated with the IBASE iSMART and Observer technologies for remote monitoring, power on/off scheduling, power recovery and low temperature boot functions.”

The SI-642-N is currently available in four models that differ in the processor type and operates on both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems.Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by IBASE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Features of the IBASE Announces SI-642-N IPC include :

iSMART intelligent energy-saving & Observer remote monitoring technologies

8th Gen Intel Core U-series processor

1x HDMI 2.0 + 1x Active DisplayPort 1.2 with independent audio output

2x DDR4 2400 SO-DIMM, dual channel, Max. 32 GB

1x M.2 B-Key (3042) for 4G LTE

1x M.2 M-key (2280) for storage

1x M.2 E-key (2230) for WiFi or capture card option

TPM 2.0, vPro and watchdog timer

Slim & compact fanless design

Source : IBASE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals