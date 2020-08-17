QNAP QVR Face facial recognition solution for NVR and NAS

Networking, and storage design and manufacturing company QNAP, as this week announced that its rackmount NAS models now support QVR Face, the QNAP NAS-based smart facial recognition system. QNAP users can now combine QVR Face’s analytics data with a solution from QNAP’s strategic partner, CAYIN CMS Station to provide smart retail signage solutions, says QNAP.

“QVR Face is a smart facial recognition solution featuring real-time live streaming video analytics from connected cameras. You can use video analytics to set profiles, groups, and event notifications for instant facial recognition. Third-party partners can use the QNAP API to leverage data from QVR Face to build intelligent door access systems, member identification systems, or smart digital signage for applications including automatic door access management, attendance management, and smart retail services.”

“The NAS-based CAYIN CMS Station application can be used with QVR Face’s facial analytics data (including Event, Metadata Notify, and Result) and coupled with CAYIN SMP players to stream tailored contents to digital signage for groundbreaking smart retail services.”

“The QVR Face smart facial recognition solution provides real-time video analytics from RTSP video streams and user-uploaded photos. The analytics provided by QVR Face can be used for configuring profiles, groups, and event notifications for instant facial recognition. QVR Face is ideal for door access management, attendance management, and smart retail services.”

“QNAP is making QVR Face available for more NAS models, including rackmount. With various license plans, users have higher deployment flexibility for smart facial recognition solutions. The latest version of QVR Face also adds support for 23 languages, allowing greater usability for users from around the world,” said Jason Tsai, Product Manager of QNAP.

