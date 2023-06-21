Facelift Range Rover Evoque unveiled

Land Rover has unveiled a new facelift Range Rover Evoque and the car comes with some minor design changes over the previous model and also some new technology. This includes a new ‘floating’ 11.4-inch touchscreen display and Amazon Alexa integration.

The lineup includes an Electric Hybrid with an EV range of 39 miles, the car also comes with some new Pixel LED Headlights and there are a number of different models available including an Autobiography model.

New Range Rover Evoque has a charismatic, sophisticated character, with its reductive design now enhanced with the latest technologies and luxurious material choices for modern luxury clients.

Range Rover Evoque’s reductive exterior presence is enhanced by a new grille and super-slim Pixel LED headlights1 with signature DRL, which deliver a technical, jewel-like appearance. New exterior accents and colours also complement the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and the flush deployable door handles that define Range Rover’s design DNA.

Inside, Range Rover’s reductive design philosophy is amplified with a new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, seemingly floating within the driver’s eyeline for improved visibility, while liberating space for interior stowage and Wireless Device Charging. Powered by Pivi Pro2, with regular Software Over The Air5 drops and built-in Amazon Alexa10, the new center console offers clients a seamless, comfortable digital experience.

You can find our new details about the updated Range Rover Evoque at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £40,080 on the road and the new updated model is now available to order.

Source Land Rover



